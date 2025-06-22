Countdown to Conflict: Israel's Urgent Call on Iran's Nuclear Threat
Israel is pressuring the Trump administration to support a pre-emptive strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear site before a two-week deadline. Israeli officials argue they have limited time and capabilities, while internal U.S. debates weigh involvement in another Middle East conflict. Unilateral Israeli action remains a potential course.
In a high-stakes geopolitical maneuver, Israel is urging the Trump administration to expedite its decision on whether to back a military strike targeting Iran's nuclear facility at Fordow before a two-week deadline expires. Sources reveal deepening strategic rifts, complicating consensus within Trump's team on U.S. involvement.
Notable Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz, argue that their window for unilateral action is narrow and necessitates swift intervention to dismantle the heart of Iran's nuclear ambitions. The U.S., possessing unique bunker-busting capabilities, could be pivotal in penetrating the fortified Fordow site.
The pressure from Israel unfolds against a backdrop of division within Trump's support base. Key figures within Republican ranks, including Senator Lindsey Graham, advocate for U.S. collaboration in any potential strike. However, Vice President JD Vance suggests caution to avert entangling the U.S. in another Middle Eastern war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
