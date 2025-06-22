Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a key figure in the Belarusian opposition, was set free on Saturday after spending more than five years behind bars. This move represents the most substantial effort by President Alexander Lukashenko thus far to soften his estrangement from Western nations.

The 46-year-old, upon release, was transported across the border into Lithuania, reuniting emotionally with his wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who leads the exiled Belarus opposition. The Lithuanian government confirmed the release of 13 additional prisoners following discussions between Lukashenko and U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg.

This release is part of Lukashenko's broader strategy to restore diplomatic relations with the West and seek the lifting of international sanctions, as political analysts suggest. Tsikhanouski expressed determination to continue his fight, with the opposition seeing this as a pivotal moment to draw global attention to Belarusian political prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)