Starmer Urges De-escalation in Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Iran to return to negotiations to avoid escalating tensions in the Middle East. His office announced this after discussions with Jordan's and Oman's leaders.

Starmer and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik al Said, agreed on the serious threat posed by Iran's nuclear programme and highlighted the necessity of Iran resuming talks.

The push for diplomacy comes after U.S. attacks on Iran, with Starmer emphasizing the importance of de-escalation. In a separate conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II, similar calls were made for Iran to seek a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)