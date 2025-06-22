Operation Midnight Hammer: Strategic Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites

In a decisive move that highlights escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Sunday that the Pentagon launched a surprise strike targeting three nuclear sites in Iran. Labelled 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' the mission was confirmed successful, causing significant damage while aimed strictly at curtailing nuclear capabilities.

The mission, involving advanced tactics of decoys and deception, met with no Iranian military resistance, according to Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In a statement at the Pentagon, officials emphasized that the strike did not seek regime change within Iran, underscoring a commitment to de-escalation.

The strategic operation successfully targeted the nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, achieving its primary goal of severe infrastructural damage. While full battle damage assessment is pending, initial reports confirm extreme destruction, further complicating Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)