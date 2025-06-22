Left Menu

Operation Midnight Hammer: Strategic Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States does not aim to provoke war with Iran after successfully executing Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three Iranian nuclear sites. The operation used decoys and deception, resulting in severe destruction but was not aimed at regime change, according to military officials.

Operation Midnight Hammer: Strategic Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites
In a decisive move that highlights escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Sunday that the Pentagon launched a surprise strike targeting three nuclear sites in Iran. Labelled 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' the mission was confirmed successful, causing significant damage while aimed strictly at curtailing nuclear capabilities.

The mission, involving advanced tactics of decoys and deception, met with no Iranian military resistance, according to Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In a statement at the Pentagon, officials emphasized that the strike did not seek regime change within Iran, underscoring a commitment to de-escalation.

The strategic operation successfully targeted the nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, achieving its primary goal of severe infrastructural damage. While full battle damage assessment is pending, initial reports confirm extreme destruction, further complicating Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

