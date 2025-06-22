US Military Strikes Target Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Join Forces with Israel

The United States intensified its involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts by launching strikes against Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday. The operations targeted key facilities at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz as part of an effort coordinated with Israel's military to impede Iran's nuclear program capabilities.

While President Trump described the assaults as 'intentionally limited', Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated America's position, insisting on no open-ended commitment to prolonged conflict. The Pentagon confirmed severe damage to the Iranian sites using advanced military technology, including stealth bombers carrying 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs.

Despite these aggressive measures, US officials assured that the mission doesn't aim for regime change, focusing solely on neutralizing nuclear threats. Meanwhile, Iran condemned the strikes and hinted at possible retaliation, prompting heightened defensive measures in the region to protect US interests and associated maritime vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)