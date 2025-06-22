Bunker-Busting: The US Strikes Iran's Fordo Facility

The United States executed a significant military strike in Iran, targeting the Fordo fuel enrichment plant with its formidable 'bunker-buster' bombs. These operations came in the context of aligning with Israel in its conflict against Iran, reflecting deeper strategic military involvements in the region.

Air Force General Dan Caine reported the use of 14 bombs at Fordo and another target, marking a critical escalation. The specificity of the US's military technology, notably its B-2 stealth bombers used for this mission, underscored its unique position to perform such intricate strikes.

This military act not only caused severe damage to three nuclear sites but also casts a shadow over any ongoing or future diplomatic sessions aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear ambitions. The intended destructive capacity of the GBU-57 A/B bomb sets a precedent with potentially far-reaching diplomatic and security implications.

