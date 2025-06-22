Left Menu

Turkish Concerns Over U.S. Strikes: A Global Conflict Looms

The Turkish Foreign Ministry warns that U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities could escalate regional tensions into a global conflict. Turkey condemns these actions, urges peaceful negotiations, and highlights potential consequences akin to the aftermath of U.S. interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Updated: 22-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:22 IST
The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed grave concerns on Sunday over U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that these actions risk escalating regional tensions into a broader global conflict.

Turkey, sharing a lengthy border with Iran, condemned Israel's attacks as 'state terrorism' and emphasized the need for negotiations to resolve the nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington.

Turkish officials cautioned that similar to past U.S. interventions, the current scenario could foster further radicalization and unrest, urging de-escalation to prevent catastrophic outcomes.

