Turkish Concerns Over U.S. Strikes: A Global Conflict Looms
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:22 IST
The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed grave concerns on Sunday over U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that these actions risk escalating regional tensions into a broader global conflict.
Turkey, sharing a lengthy border with Iran, condemned Israel's attacks as 'state terrorism' and emphasized the need for negotiations to resolve the nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington.
Turkish officials cautioned that similar to past U.S. interventions, the current scenario could foster further radicalization and unrest, urging de-escalation to prevent catastrophic outcomes.
