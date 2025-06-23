Starmer and Trump Discuss Middle East Tensions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Middle East tensions and urged Iran to resume negotiations. The conversation, confirmed by Downing Street, emphasizes the call for diplomatic engagement in addressing the region's critical issues.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in discussions about escalating tensions in the Middle East.
A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the conversation, emphasizing the leaders' mutual concern over the region's volatile situation and highlighting the need for Iran to return to the negotiating table.
This call underscores an ongoing commitment to diplomacy as a practical approach to addressing geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
