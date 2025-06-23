Starmer and Trump Discuss Middle East Tensions

In a significant diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in discussions about escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the conversation, emphasizing the leaders' mutual concern over the region's volatile situation and highlighting the need for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

This call underscores an ongoing commitment to diplomacy as a practical approach to addressing geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)