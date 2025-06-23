Trump's Controversial Strike: Dividing Congress and Risking GOP Unity

In a move that has ignited political tensions, President Donald Trump ordered a military strike on Iran's nuclear sites without comprehensive congressional consultation. The decision, shared with top Republicans beforehand, excluded Democrats, adding a partisan dimension to the operation.

This lack of cross-party communication drew criticism, with House Democrats and Senate members expressing frustration over being sidelined. The unnotified parties, including the Gang of Eight congressional and intelligence leaders, voiced concerns about the constitutional implications of such a unilateral military decision.

The fallout from the strike places the Republican Party in a precarious position, as they potentially claim ownership of controversial military actions. Meanwhile, voices within Congress, including Democrats and some Republicans, are pressing for a war powers resolution to address the constitutional oversight in military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)