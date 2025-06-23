Escalation in Tehran: Israel Targets Iran's Power Structures

In a bold and symbolic move, Israel expanded its target list by striking Tehran's Evin prison, a notorious site for political prisoners, on Monday. This incident marks a significant shift in aims from strictly military and nuclear sites to broader strikes on Iran's regime pillars.

Despite Iran's continuous threats to retaliate, the U.S. has signaled its interest in a diplomatic resolution while advising citizens in Qatar to adopt safety measures. Major global oil prices remained steady, indicating skepticism among traders about Iran's potential to disrupt the oil market substantively.

Tensions rise as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi seeks Russian support amidst domestic issues, including potential leadership changes. Israel's unprecedented assault on Tehran still encounters minimal defensive response, impacting both civilian infrastructure and regional political dynamics.

