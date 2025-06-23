AAP's Storm in Gujarat and Punjab: A Sign of Things to Come
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, celebrates significant bypoll wins in Gujarat and Punjab. These victories signal a potential larger impact in the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab. The party views these results as a boost to its grassroots presence and an indication of public satisfaction.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, has marked a significant triumph in the recent bypolls in Gujarat and Punjab. The party emerged victorious, securing the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab and a groundbreaking win in Gujarat's Visavadar.
These victories, described as a 'powerful comeback' by AAP, are framed as a strong indicator of the party's growing footprint in national politics and a prelude to even greater successes anticipated in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Kejriwal rallied these results as a testament to public approval of AAP's governance.
The wins in these politically vital states suggest a promising future for AAP as it bolsters its grassroots influence, while both BJP and Congress face fading support. Celebrations erupted across party offices, symbolizing renewed hope and momentum for Kejriwal's camp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP’s Vijay Rupani Confident of Victory in Ludhiana West Bypoll
Anurag Thakur Criticizes AAP's Governance in Ludhiana West
Political Collision: Congress vs. AAP in Ludhiana West Showdown
Ludhiana West Bypoll: Kejriwal Rallies for AAP Amid Development Pledges
Ensuring Safe and Transparent Elections in Ludhiana West