Ukraine's ongoing battle against corruption has reached its upper echelons, with anti-corruption authorities suspecting a current deputy prime minister of accepting a $345,000 kickback. On Monday, officials highlighted this latest probe into alleged high-level misconduct.

Kyiv intensifies this crackdown as part of its strategic bid to secure membership in the European Union, all while continuing its defense against Russian forces in a conflict now surpassing three years. Facing significant scrutiny, the deputy prime minister allegedly abused power to sanction state land development, projecting a potential $24 million loss to state coffers.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) disclosed that the illicit activity occurred during the accused's tenure as regional development minister, involving five co-conspirators. Authorities forestalled the plan by invoking a court order to seize the problematic land parcel, underscoring the EU's stipulation that Ukraine must tackle corruption to solidify its pro-Western trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)