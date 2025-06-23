Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Vision 2047: A Path Toward Prosperity

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu marks the first year of his government by urging officials to commit to the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision. Aligned with Modi’s Viksit Bharat, it aims for a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP by 2047. The government also aims for a 15% growth rate and significant infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu marked the first anniversary of the TDP-led administration by urging public officials to commit to SwarnaAndhra@2047, a vision targeting a prosperous state by 2047, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat initiative.

Naidu outlined goals for a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP and encouraged a 15% growth rate. He credited the Centre for supporting key projects like Vizag Steel Plant, Amaravati development, and the Polavaram project. The state logged an 11.5% growth in food grain production and a significant drop in inflation.

Highlighting new investments worth Rs 9.3 lakh crore, Naidu also acknowledged the establishment of strategic projects like a Quantum Valley, Artificial University at Amaravati, and a Drone City in Orvakal, emphasizing the collective effort required for a wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

