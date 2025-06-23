Kennedy's Vaccine Saga: A Political Play at Gavi Summit?

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, known for his vaccine skepticism, is slated to address a Gavi fundraising event this week, insiders reveal. President Donald Trump has tasked Kennedy with representing the U.S. at Wednesday's conference in Brussels, where Gavi seeks vital funding for the next five years.

The Trump administration has signaled potential reductions to its $300 million annual contribution to Gavi, aligned with its broader 'America First' policy impacting foreign aid. Sources indicate Kennedy is expected to focus on restructuring foreign assistance rather than pledging new U.S. funds during his video address.

Gavi's fundraising goal stands at $9 billion, critical for vaccine provision in impoverished regions, as major donors like the U.K. also retract support. The European Union and the Gates Foundation co-host the summit, viewed as crucial amid escalating global health challenges and shifting U.S. domestic vaccine policy.

