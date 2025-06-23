Left Menu

Kennedy's Vaccine Saga: A Political Play at Gavi Summit?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted vaccine skeptic and U.S. Health Secretary, is scheduled to speak at a Gavi fundraiser. President Trump has asked him to discuss restructuring foreign aid rather than committing additional U.S. funding. Gavi aims to raise $9 billion, amid a global pullback on aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:38 IST
Kennedy's Vaccine Saga: A Political Play at Gavi Summit?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, known for his vaccine skepticism, is slated to address a Gavi fundraising event this week, insiders reveal. President Donald Trump has tasked Kennedy with representing the U.S. at Wednesday's conference in Brussels, where Gavi seeks vital funding for the next five years.

The Trump administration has signaled potential reductions to its $300 million annual contribution to Gavi, aligned with its broader 'America First' policy impacting foreign aid. Sources indicate Kennedy is expected to focus on restructuring foreign assistance rather than pledging new U.S. funds during his video address.

Gavi's fundraising goal stands at $9 billion, critical for vaccine provision in impoverished regions, as major donors like the U.K. also retract support. The European Union and the Gates Foundation co-host the summit, viewed as crucial amid escalating global health challenges and shifting U.S. domestic vaccine policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025