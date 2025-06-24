Canada's Resilient Stance: Remembering the Air India Flight 182 Tragedy

Canada's new government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, has reaffirmed its unyielding stance against terrorism as the nation marks 40 years since the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history. The bombing, which occurred on June 23, 1985, claimed the lives of 329 people on board, including 280 Canadians, many of Indian descent.

Carney delivered a statement highlighting the tragic legacy of the event and the enduring need for vigilance against terrorism. The National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, first observed in 2005, coincides with the anniversary of this devastating incident. Carney reiterated Canada's commitment to bolster international partnerships to enhance counter-terrorism measures globally.

As diplomatic relations between Canada and India experienced tensions due to a recent controversy, steps are being taken to mend ties. Canada's Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree joined Indian Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in commemorating the victims at a ceremony in Ireland, underscoring the necessity for collaboration in counter-radicalisation and intelligence sharing efforts.

