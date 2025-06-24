House Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses War Powers Resolution Amid Tensions with Iran

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed attempts by lawmakers to advance a measure aimed at checking President Donald Trump's military actions against Iran. This decision comes after Tehran's missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar, which Iran's military confirmed.

Johnson refused to allow a vote on a bipartisan war powers resolution, deeming it inappropriate and unnecessary. The resolution, introduced by Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, challenges Trump's unilateral decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities without congressional authorization.

Despite Democratic Senator Tim Kaine introducing a similar measure in the Senate, Johnson and other Republicans maintain that Trump acted within his authority to counter an imminent nuclear threat from Iran.

