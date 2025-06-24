Karnataka Minister Challenges Corruption Allegations with Transparency Pledge

Karnataka's Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan has strongly denied allegations of corruption within his department, urging party leaders to disclose the names of officials involved in bribes. Khan declared his willingness to resign if implicated, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

In a press conference, Khan confronted colleagues BR Patil and Raju Kage, who have criticized housing allotments. He challenged them to publicize any corrupt officials' names, asserting no allegations directly accuse him.

Khan expressed readiness for a CBI investigation, concurrently launching a departmental probe. He attributed allotment delays to overwhelming demand and advocated increasing financial assistance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)