Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Challenges Corruption Allegations with Transparency Pledge

Karnataka's Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan refutes corruption accusations, challenging accusers to name involved officials. Pledging transparency, Khan is open to a CBI probe and ready to resign if found culpable. Amid housing allotment delays, Khan emphasizes increased allotments and funds for the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:24 IST
Karnataka Minister Challenges Corruption Allegations with Transparency Pledge
Karnataka's Minister for Housing and Minorities Affairs, Zameer Ahmad Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan has strongly denied allegations of corruption within his department, urging party leaders to disclose the names of officials involved in bribes. Khan declared his willingness to resign if implicated, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

In a press conference, Khan confronted colleagues BR Patil and Raju Kage, who have criticized housing allotments. He challenged them to publicize any corrupt officials' names, asserting no allegations directly accuse him.

Khan expressed readiness for a CBI investigation, concurrently launching a departmental probe. He attributed allotment delays to overwhelming demand and advocated increasing financial assistance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025