Ceasefire Hopes: Farooq Abdullah Welcomes Truce Between Iran and Israel

Farooq Abdullah expressed hope that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel will last, preventing further loss of innocent lives. He emphasized that the decision, influenced by global pressure, was humane rather than a surrender by the US. Abdullah also expressed hope for a safe Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, applauding it as a step towards saving innocent lives. Addressing reporters in Anantnag district, he expressed gratitude for the truce and hoped it would endure to prevent further casualties.

Abdullah dismissed notions of America surrendering to Iran, emphasizing that the decision was driven by humanity and global pressure on the US to avert economic repercussions. He maintained that neither nation capitulated, highlighting the global call for peace.

Regarding the impending Amarnath Yatra, Abdullah conveyed his aspirations for a safe pilgrimage. He wished that devotees return home with fond memories, reflecting on the beauty and hospitality of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

