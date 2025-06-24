NATO Summit: Rutte Reassures Allies Amid Spending Expectations
Mark Rutte, NATO chief, reassured European allies of U.S. commitment to the alliance before a summit set to approve a new spending target. The meeting aims to demonstrate unity against Russia, though Trump has prompted calls for increased defense spending from European nations and Canada.
NATO chief Mark Rutte sought to alleviate concerns among European allies regarding the United States' commitment to the military alliance ahead of a significant summit. The upcoming meeting is expected to establish a new, higher defense spending goal, signaling NATO's unified stance against potential threats from Russia.
Rutte confirmed strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump and the senior American leadership while noting the expectation for European and Canadian partners to increase their defense budgets. The summit will emphasize the importance of achieving a 5% GDP defense spending target, a substantial rise from the 2% currently established.
The gathering, held in Rutte's home city, occurs amidst complex geopolitical dynamics, including ongoing conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and Iran, adding a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
