Rising Tensions: Cambodia and Thailand's Border Dispute

The border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand has intensified, with Cambodia expressing concerns over Thailand's new restrictions that hinder tourist crossings. The tensions follow a recent armed confrontation in which a Cambodian soldier lost his life.

Though both nations agreed to de-escalate the situation, recent actions contradict such intentions. Thailand's new restrictions prevent tourists from entering Cambodia, which has led to a strong reaction from the Cambodian government, accusing Thailand of escalating the situation. Cambodia responded by boycotting Thai products and services.

Additionally, the issue of online scams is adding another layer to the dispute. Though Thailand accuses Cambodia of harboring these operations, Cambodia insists that many scams also originate in Thailand. Efforts to address these scams continue amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)