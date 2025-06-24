Left Menu

Dynasty or Democracy: Lalu Prasad Yadav Reignites RJD Leadership Debate

Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination for RJD national president, triggering criticism from Union Minister Nityanand Rai over dynastic politics. Tejashwi Yadav praises his father as 'Messiah of poor.' The move spotlights ongoing tensions between legacy politics and democratic aspirations in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:29 IST
Dynasty or Democracy: Lalu Prasad Yadav Reignites RJD Leadership Debate
Union Minister Nityanand Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to file his nomination for the post of RJD national president has sparked controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Rai accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal of perpetuating dynastic politics and corruption, contending that the party has become synonymous with these issues.

Rai went as far as to liken dynastic politics to a form of monarchy, asserting that Lalu's recurrent leadership underscores a betrayal of democratic principles. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav hailed his father as the 'Messiah of the poor,' voicing the party's confidence in Lalu's leadership and expressing optimism for future electoral success.

As RJD prepares for its internal elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav is poised to secure his position as party chief for the 13th time since establishing the party in 1997. With the Bihar assembly elections on the horizon, this leadership decision forms a pivotal moment, highlighting a tension between entrenched political legacies and the ongoing demand for democratic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025