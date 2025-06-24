Dynasty or Democracy: Lalu Prasad Yadav Reignites RJD Leadership Debate

Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to file his nomination for the post of RJD national president has sparked controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Rai accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal of perpetuating dynastic politics and corruption, contending that the party has become synonymous with these issues.

Rai went as far as to liken dynastic politics to a form of monarchy, asserting that Lalu's recurrent leadership underscores a betrayal of democratic principles. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav hailed his father as the 'Messiah of the poor,' voicing the party's confidence in Lalu's leadership and expressing optimism for future electoral success.

As RJD prepares for its internal elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav is poised to secure his position as party chief for the 13th time since establishing the party in 1997. With the Bihar assembly elections on the horizon, this leadership decision forms a pivotal moment, highlighting a tension between entrenched political legacies and the ongoing demand for democratic reform.

