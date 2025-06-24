Ceasefire in Crisis: Trump's Warning to Israel and Iran

President Donald Trump expressed strong discontent as both Israel and Iran violated the terms of a newly agreed ceasefire, raising concerns about renewed hostilities. Trump's comments came via a Truth Social post, where he urged Israel not to drop bombs and to rein in its military actions against Iran.

The ceasefire, initiated after a period of intense conflict over Iran's nuclear activities, failed to hold as Iran allegedly launched missiles into Israel, prompting immediate responses. However, Iran's military refuted the claims, even as explosions rattled northern Israel and defensive measures were activated.

With escalating tensions, the conflict—now in its 12th day—poses the risk of broader regional involvement. Despite both parties agreeing to the truce, doubts about its viability linger, especially after a limited Iranian retaliatory strike and Trump's interjections to sustain peace.

