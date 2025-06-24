Karnataka Minister Clarifies Misunderstood Financial Statement

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has clarified that there is no lack of funds in the state government. His previous statement on the matter was misunderstood, he insists.

He addressed media misconceptions after his comments in Bagalkote district had been used by the opposition to criticize the state's financial condition.

Parameshwara emphasized that Karnataka's recent budget allocates substantial funds for various projects and assured that there could be minor delays in fund releases due to procedural requirements, but no financial scarcity.

