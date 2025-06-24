Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Clarifies Misunderstood Financial Statement

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified that his statement regarding lack of state funds was misunderstood. He reassured that the state has no financial shortage, highlighting a substantial budget and funds allocated for development. His comments were countered by opposition targeting government financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has clarified that there is no lack of funds in the state government. His previous statement on the matter was misunderstood, he insists.

He addressed media misconceptions after his comments in Bagalkote district had been used by the opposition to criticize the state's financial condition.

Parameshwara emphasized that Karnataka's recent budget allocates substantial funds for various projects and assured that there could be minor delays in fund releases due to procedural requirements, but no financial scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

