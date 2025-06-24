Left Menu

Call for Ceasefire: Starmer Urges Iran and Israel to De-escalate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for Iran and Israel to resume a ceasefire and reduce tensions, following violations reported by both sides as per U.S. President Trump. Starmer is actively discussing de-escalation strategies with NATO leaders during a summit in the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for Iran and Israel to re-enter a ceasefire and decrease tensions in the Middle East. This statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump reported truce violations from both parties.

"I want the ceasefire to continue," Starmer stated, urging a return to peaceful negotiations. He is currently engaged in discussions with fellow leaders at a NATO summit in the Netherlands to emphasize this imperative.

Starmer reiterated his long-standing commitment to de-escalation, highlighting the importance of resuming the ceasefire for regional stability.

