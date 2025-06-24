Call for Ceasefire: Starmer Urges Iran and Israel to De-escalate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for Iran and Israel to re-enter a ceasefire and decrease tensions in the Middle East. This statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump reported truce violations from both parties.

"I want the ceasefire to continue," Starmer stated, urging a return to peaceful negotiations. He is currently engaged in discussions with fellow leaders at a NATO summit in the Netherlands to emphasize this imperative.

Starmer reiterated his long-standing commitment to de-escalation, highlighting the importance of resuming the ceasefire for regional stability.

