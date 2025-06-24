Left Menu

Thailand's Political Turbulence: No Confidence Motion Against PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party, part of the opposition, plans a no confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid escalating border tensions with Cambodia. Accusations and a phone call leak have further fueled the political crisis, while Paetongtarn faces judicial scrutiny and protest demands for her resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:14 IST
In a dramatic political turn, Thailand's Bhumjaithai party announced an impending no confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently grappling with fierce criticism over her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia.

The move comes shortly after a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia's former premier Hun Sen intensified calls for her resignation.

As Bhumjaithai seeks support from fellow opposition parties, Paetongtarn's ties with the ruling coalition grow increasingly fragile. Tensions with Cambodia escalated following recent military actions, triggering socio-economic repercussions along the border.

