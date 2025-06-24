Thailand's Political Turbulence: No Confidence Motion Against PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

In a dramatic political turn, Thailand's Bhumjaithai party announced an impending no confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently grappling with fierce criticism over her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia.

The move comes shortly after a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia's former premier Hun Sen intensified calls for her resignation.

As Bhumjaithai seeks support from fellow opposition parties, Paetongtarn's ties with the ruling coalition grow increasingly fragile. Tensions with Cambodia escalated following recent military actions, triggering socio-economic repercussions along the border.

