Trump Opposes Regime Change in Iran to Avoid Chaos

President Donald Trump stated he does not support a regime change in Iran, fearing chaos may ensue. En route to a NATO summit, Trump asserted that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons and mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered assistance regarding Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:07 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has expressed his opposition to regime change in Iran, citing potential chaos as a significant concern. This statement was made during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, as Trump was heading to a NATO summit.

Trump firmly declared that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, a stance he emphasized during his remarks. Furthermore, he disclosed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had reached out to him to offer assistance on matters concerning Iran.

The comments provide insight into Trump's foreign policy approach towards Iran, highlighting a desire to avoid drastic changes in regime that could lead to instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

