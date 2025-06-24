India Calls for Dialogue Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, India has expressed its readiness to support diplomatic solutions. New Delhi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy as vital measures for regional peace.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated it remains deeply concerned about ongoing regional conflicts but welcomed the ceasefire reports. Despite President Trump's announcement, he later accused both Iran and Israel of ceasefire violations, further complicating the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India's concerns about the conflict, urging for immediate de-escalation through diplomatic means after the U.S. targeted Iranian nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)