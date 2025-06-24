United in Critique: Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency's Legacy
This article reflects on the legacy of India's 1975 Emergency, uniting political figures from different parties in their critique against the Congress party. Figures like Hriday Narain Dixit and Mata Prasad Pandey recount personal stories from the period. There is a universal agreement on the harsh impact it had on Indian democracy.
Political leaders across party lines unite each June to denounce the 1975 Emergency imposed by Congress, as former Uttar Pradesh Assembly speakers reflect on the era's harsh realities.
Despite differing party affiliations, BJP's Hriday Narain Dixit and SP's Mata Prasad Pandey share their experiences, revealing a common disdain for the period's undemocratic measures.
Dixit recalls being jailed, listening to election results on a transistor in Unnao, and witnessing the jailor's sudden politeness following Congress's defeat. Meanwhile, UP Agriculture Minister Shahi and others emphasize the period as a 'Black Day' in India's history.
