Emergency Reflections: Shah Defends Democracy, Criticizes Congress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress party for the 1975 Emergency during an event marking its 50th anniversary. He described it as a time when democracy was 'murdered,' and noted that it remained relevant as a reminder against potential future dictatorship. Shah also mentioned a book by PM Modi on the topic.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against the Congress party at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Shah described the Emergency as an attempt to subvert India's democratic ethos, labeling it a 'conspiracy' that turned a multi-party democracy towards dictatorship.
Shah emphasized that remembering such historical events is crucial to prevent future democratic violations, asserting that the 1975 Emergency inflicted lasting wounds on the nation's collective memory. He remarked on how the actions taken under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi aggravated these sentiments.
Highlighting the personal connections to the event, Shah recounted his experiences, embedding the narrative within broader national implications. He spoke on the ongoing relevance, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to mark June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. Modi is also releasing a book chronicling the struggle of that era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In last 11 years, govt under PM Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered circle of national security: Rajanth Singh in Dehradun.
Survivor's Tale: Narendra Modi Meets Air India Crash Victims
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to PM Narendra Modi, among world leaders; briefs on regional situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in Ahmedabad plane crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes stock of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad; speaks to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu: Official.