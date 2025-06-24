Emergency Reflections: Shah Defends Democracy, Criticizes Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against the Congress party at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Shah described the Emergency as an attempt to subvert India's democratic ethos, labeling it a 'conspiracy' that turned a multi-party democracy towards dictatorship.

Shah emphasized that remembering such historical events is crucial to prevent future democratic violations, asserting that the 1975 Emergency inflicted lasting wounds on the nation's collective memory. He remarked on how the actions taken under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi aggravated these sentiments.

Highlighting the personal connections to the event, Shah recounted his experiences, embedding the narrative within broader national implications. He spoke on the ongoing relevance, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to mark June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. Modi is also releasing a book chronicling the struggle of that era.

(With inputs from agencies.)