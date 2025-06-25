Syria's Christian Community Seeks Assurance After Deadly Church Bombing

Syria's Greek Orthodox Patriarch, John Yazigi, accused President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government of failing to safeguard minorities following a deadly church bombing in Damascus that killed 25 worshippers. The Patriarch's critique highlights growing unease among minorities regarding the government's promises of protection.

The Syrian government attributed the Sunday attack on Mar Elias Church to the Islamic State. However, Yazigi contended that President Sharaa's condolences were insufficient, urging the administration to prioritize security for minorities. The Patriarch's statements received applause during the victims' funeral service, signaling community support.

In response to the atrocity, the U.S. State Department condemned the attack, urging Syria to hold the perpetrators accountable. The government claimed progress in addressing the threat, announcing raids on Islamic State hideouts. Despite these efforts, minority communities, notably Christians whose numbers have dwindled during the civil conflict, remain apprehensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)