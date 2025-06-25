US Allocates USD30 Million to Israeli-Backed Gaza Aid Amid Conflict
The Trump administration is providing USD30 million to an Israeli-backed group for food distribution in Gaza. This marks the first known US government funding for the group's aid efforts during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The decision faced criticism from the UN and humanitarian groups.
The Trump administration has announced a USD30 million funding package for an Israeli-backed group focused on distributing food in the Gaza Strip, according to a US official.
This allocation represents the first instance of US government financial support for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.
The decision has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from the United Nations and several humanitarian organizations. The funding request from the American-led group was reported by the Associated Press last Saturday.
