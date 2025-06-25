Left Menu

US Allocates USD30 Million to Israeli-Backed Gaza Aid Amid Conflict

The Trump administration is providing USD30 million to an Israeli-backed group for food distribution in Gaza. This marks the first known US government funding for the group's aid efforts during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The decision faced criticism from the UN and humanitarian groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 01:13 IST
US Allocates USD30 Million to Israeli-Backed Gaza Aid Amid Conflict
Trump administration
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced a USD30 million funding package for an Israeli-backed group focused on distributing food in the Gaza Strip, according to a US official.

This allocation represents the first instance of US government financial support for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

The decision has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from the United Nations and several humanitarian organizations. The funding request from the American-led group was reported by the Associated Press last Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025