US Allocates USD30 Million to Israeli-Backed Gaza Aid Amid Conflict

The Trump administration has announced a USD30 million funding package for an Israeli-backed group focused on distributing food in the Gaza Strip, according to a US official.

This allocation represents the first instance of US government financial support for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

The decision has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from the United Nations and several humanitarian organizations. The funding request from the American-led group was reported by the Associated Press last Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)