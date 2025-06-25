Time for Diplomacy: Leaders Urge Peace Talks

In a pivotal gathering on Tuesday, diplomatic leaders from Britain, France, and Germany underscored the need for diplomatic efforts as a tenuous ceasefire begins to take effect between Israel and Iran.

The meeting, held at the NATO summit in The Hague, saw British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaging in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to a statement from Starmer's office, the leaders shared concerns over the fragile situation in the Middle East and collectively agreed that now is a critical moment for diplomacy, urging Iran to engage in negotiations.

