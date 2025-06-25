Left Menu

Time for Diplomacy: Leaders Urge Peace Talks

Britain, France, and Germany leaders emphasize the importance of diplomacy amid fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran during NATO summit. They call on Iran to negotiate, highlighting the volatile Middle Eastern situation and urging peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 01:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal gathering on Tuesday, diplomatic leaders from Britain, France, and Germany underscored the need for diplomatic efforts as a tenuous ceasefire begins to take effect between Israel and Iran.

The meeting, held at the NATO summit in The Hague, saw British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaging in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to a statement from Starmer's office, the leaders shared concerns over the fragile situation in the Middle East and collectively agreed that now is a critical moment for diplomacy, urging Iran to engage in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

