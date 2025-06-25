Left Menu

Nigeria and Brazil Forge $1 Billion Deal for Agricultural and Energy Advancements

Nigeria and Brazil signed a $1 billion agreement aimed at bolstering agriculture, food security, energy, and defense. The deal will introduce mechanized farming equipment and training across Nigeria, transitioning from subsistence agriculture to larger-scale operations and attracting investments in energy and renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:02 IST
Nigeria and Brazil Forge $1 Billion Deal for Agricultural and Energy Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria and Brazil have entered into a monumental $1 billion agreement designed to enhance agriculture and energy sectors, Vice President Kasim Shettima announced on Tuesday. Both nations will inject over $1 billion into deploying mechanized farming equipment, comprehensive training programs, and service centers throughout Nigeria, elevating its agricultural landscape.

In Nigeria, where farming is predominantly subsistence-based and land is individually owned, large-scale agricultural development has faced challenges. The country, which imports food for its over 200 million citizens, is now steering towards scalable agriculture and inviting investment into its energy sector, particularly in gas production and renewables, as revealed by Vice President Shettima.

The agreements were signed in the capital city, Abuja, during the visit of Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. Shettima emphasized to his Brazilian counterpart the significant economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, aiming to transform Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by 2030, with key reforms in agriculture, energy, education, and public finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025