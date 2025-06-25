Nigeria and Brazil Forge $1 Billion Deal for Agricultural and Energy Advancements

Nigeria and Brazil have entered into a monumental $1 billion agreement designed to enhance agriculture and energy sectors, Vice President Kasim Shettima announced on Tuesday. Both nations will inject over $1 billion into deploying mechanized farming equipment, comprehensive training programs, and service centers throughout Nigeria, elevating its agricultural landscape.

In Nigeria, where farming is predominantly subsistence-based and land is individually owned, large-scale agricultural development has faced challenges. The country, which imports food for its over 200 million citizens, is now steering towards scalable agriculture and inviting investment into its energy sector, particularly in gas production and renewables, as revealed by Vice President Shettima.

The agreements were signed in the capital city, Abuja, during the visit of Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. Shettima emphasized to his Brazilian counterpart the significant economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, aiming to transform Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by 2030, with key reforms in agriculture, energy, education, and public finance.

