Rising Tech Star Edward Coristine Exits U.S. DOGE Amidst Controversy
Nineteen-year-old Edward Coristine has stepped down from the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency after a controversial stint under Elon Musk. Coristine, previously involved in Neuralink and known for his online persona, became a pop-culture figure amid DOGE's controversial initiatives in the federal government.
Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old standout at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has resigned, as confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday. His departure follows closely behind that of his former leader, Elon Musk.
Previously a part of Musk's Neuralink team, Coristine played a significant role in DOGE's controversial attempts at restructuring federal agencies, gaining attention as a pop-culture figure among tech circles. Despite his young age, Coristine had been vigorously promoting AI integration across the government.
Reports have indicated that Coristine had past entanglements with a cybercrime gang and that he was active in hacker circles, raising questions about his involvement in data mismanagement. Nevertheless, the White House assures that DOGE will persist in its technological advancements within the federal infrastructure.
- READ MORE ON:
- Edward Coristine
- Elon Musk
- DOGE
- Neuralink
- White House
- resignation
- cybercrime
- AI
- data leak
- government
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Resignation Over Tragic Stampede in Karnataka
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul
Bessent's Surprise Candidacy: White House Denies Fed Chair Gossip
Jayant Patil Hints at Resignation Amid NCP's Dynamic Politics
Karnataka BJP Demands CM's Resignation Amid MUDA Scam Allegations