Rising Tech Star Edward Coristine Exits U.S. DOGE Amidst Controversy

Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old standout at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has resigned, as confirmed by a White House official on Tuesday. His departure follows closely behind that of his former leader, Elon Musk.

Previously a part of Musk's Neuralink team, Coristine played a significant role in DOGE's controversial attempts at restructuring federal agencies, gaining attention as a pop-culture figure among tech circles. Despite his young age, Coristine had been vigorously promoting AI integration across the government.

Reports have indicated that Coristine had past entanglements with a cybercrime gang and that he was active in hacker circles, raising questions about his involvement in data mismanagement. Nevertheless, the White House assures that DOGE will persist in its technological advancements within the federal infrastructure.