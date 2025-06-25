NATO Summit Faces Defense Spending Dilemma Amid Trump's Criticism
NATO leaders, including Donald Trump, convened for a summit with a focus on defense spending targets. Leaders aim for a 5% GDP allocation by 2035. Spain and Belgium expressed challenges in meeting the deadline. The UK's nuclear arsenal boost signals a shift in their military posture.
NATO leaders, with US President Donald Trump in attendance, convened in the Netherlands for a critical summit where defense spending is at the forefront. Aiming to set a new target of 5% of GDP by 2035, the proposal already faces challenges from several member states.
Spain declared the target 'unreasonable' and announced it would not meet the deadline, echoing concerns from Belgium and Slovakia, who emphasize their right to determine their own military expenditures.
Amid these tensions, the UK announced significant military advancements, including the purchase of 12 US-made F35 fighter jets, marking a significant step in strengthening the nation's nuclear capabilities—a move applauded by NATO's leadership.
