Revisiting the Shadows: A Chronicle of India's Emergency Era

Former Indian Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has branded the Emergency period as the most daunting phase in the nation's democratic history, urging young Indians to learn about these 'dark days'.

Launching the book, 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader', Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during the 21-month ordeal, credited with building a communication and resistance network amidst widespread political imprisonment.

Gowda lauded Blue Kraft Digital Foundation for documenting this critical period and emphasized the collective effort needed to protect India's democratic integrity, citing his own experiences and the influence of leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He supported the Modi government's annual recognition of the period as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)