Left Menu

Revisiting the Shadows: A Chronicle of India's Emergency Era

The Emergency is labeled as India's hardest time by former PM H D Deve Gowda. The book 'The Emergency Diaries' elucidates this period, emphasizing Modi's role. The anti-Emergency movement united disparate groups to save democracy. Gowda highlights key figures and welcomes the annual commemoration of this era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:44 IST
Revisiting the Shadows: A Chronicle of India's Emergency Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has branded the Emergency period as the most daunting phase in the nation's democratic history, urging young Indians to learn about these 'dark days'.

Launching the book, 'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader', Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during the 21-month ordeal, credited with building a communication and resistance network amidst widespread political imprisonment.

Gowda lauded Blue Kraft Digital Foundation for documenting this critical period and emphasized the collective effort needed to protect India's democratic integrity, citing his own experiences and the influence of leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He supported the Modi government's annual recognition of the period as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025