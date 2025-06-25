Trump vs. Spain: Trade and Defense Tensions

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States will require Spain to pay twice as much for a trade deal. This decision stems from Spain's refusal to meet NATO's defense spending target of 5% of its GDP.

Although NATO leaders agreed to a significant defense spending increase, as initially demanded by Trump, Spain declared it could comply with its commitments under NATO while spending less. Trump criticized Spain's stance, calling it 'very terrible,' and insisted on adjusting trade terms to compensate.

Complicating matters, Spain is unable to negotiate trade separately as a member of the European Union, which delegates such discussions to the European Commission. Crafting a punitive trade measure solely for Spain within a broader EU agreement may prove challenging for Trump.

