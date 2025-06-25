Remembering the Dark Era: Voices on the 50th Anniversary of India's Emergency

The 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, termed a 'dark era' by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, marks a period of reflection on significant political suppression in Indian history.

Arlekar criticized former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, accusing her of imposing Emergency measures to retain power following her disqualification by the Allahabad High Court.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan compared past events with the present, alleging an undeclared Emergency led by the current government, underlining ongoing concerns about India's democratic health.

