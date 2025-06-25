Remembering the Dark Era: Voices on the 50th Anniversary of India's Emergency
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reflect on the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, terming it a 'dark era' in Indian democracy. Allegations of constitutional abuse and political suppression highlight the period's lasting impact as a reminder of past and present political challenges.
- India
The 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, termed a 'dark era' by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, marks a period of reflection on significant political suppression in Indian history.
Arlekar criticized former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, accusing her of imposing Emergency measures to retain power following her disqualification by the Allahabad High Court.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan compared past events with the present, alleging an undeclared Emergency led by the current government, underlining ongoing concerns about India's democratic health.
