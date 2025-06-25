Left Menu

Kenya in Turmoil: Protests Demand Change Amid Uproar

Widespread protests against police brutality and government corruption have erupted in Kenya, leading to clashes with law enforcement. Demonstrations, marking the anniversary of deadly anti-tax protests, have intensified calls for President Ruto's resignation. Social media activism played a key role as unrest spread across major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:53 IST
In Kenya, widespread protests against police brutality and government corruption escalated on Wednesday, leading to violent clashes with law enforcement. Police employed tear gas and batons against demonstrators, resulting in numerous injuries as the unrest spread nationwide.

The demonstrations commemorate the first anniversary of anti-tax protests where 60 individuals lost their lives, and 20 remain missing. Originally directed at government taxation policies, the protests have evolved into broader demands for the resignation of President William Ruto over alleged poor governance, escalating living costs, and systemic corruption.

Kenyan youth, disillusioned with the current administration, utilized social media platforms to organize and mobilize, despite government dismissals of the protest's legitimacy. As tensions rise, the local media published vivid accounts of last year's victims, amplifying the national call for justice and reform.

