BJP Stands Firm Against Re-inducting Expelled Leaders
BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal confirmed no plans to re-induct expelled leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal, stressing party discipline and criticizing Congress. He emphasized BJP's focus on being a worker-based party and described Congress' internal issues and governmental failures as their impending downfall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP national general secretary for Karnataka, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, firmly stated that there are no discussions to bring back expelled leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal.
Agarwal emphasized the party's commitment to discipline, highlighting that BJP operates as a worker-driven organization, not tolerating disobedient members.
He also criticized the Congress party for internal discord and alleged governmental failures, predicting their eventual collapse due to corruption and appeasement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
