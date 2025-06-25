Left Menu

BJP Stands Firm Against Re-inducting Expelled Leaders

BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal confirmed no plans to re-induct expelled leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal, stressing party discipline and criticizing Congress. He emphasized BJP's focus on being a worker-based party and described Congress' internal issues and governmental failures as their impending downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:34 IST
BJP Stands Firm Against Re-inducting Expelled Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary for Karnataka, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, firmly stated that there are no discussions to bring back expelled leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Agarwal emphasized the party's commitment to discipline, highlighting that BJP operates as a worker-driven organization, not tolerating disobedient members.

He also criticized the Congress party for internal discord and alleged governmental failures, predicting their eventual collapse due to corruption and appeasement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025