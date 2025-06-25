BJP Stands Firm Against Re-inducting Expelled Leaders

BJP national general secretary for Karnataka, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, firmly stated that there are no discussions to bring back expelled leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Agarwal emphasized the party's commitment to discipline, highlighting that BJP operates as a worker-driven organization, not tolerating disobedient members.

He also criticized the Congress party for internal discord and alleged governmental failures, predicting their eventual collapse due to corruption and appeasement.

(With inputs from agencies.)