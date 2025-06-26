Left Menu

U.S. Tax Retaliation Proposal Faces Possible Removal Amid International Negotiations

Section 899, President Trump's proposal to retaliate against foreign taxes deemed unfair, could be removed from his tax-cut and spending bill if international agreements are reached. Discussions center around suspending certain taxes, such as the 'Pillar Two' and digital services taxes, impacting U.S. tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:42 IST
U.S. Tax Retaliation Proposal Faces Possible Removal Amid International Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's proposal, Section 899, aims to allow tax retaliation against countries with allegedly unfair tax practices and could be removed from a pending budget bill under certain conditions, Republican leaders indicated on Wednesday. The proposal could be struck from the bill if an international deal is achieved ahead of the bill's passage.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith noted that the provision, part of a larger tax-cut and spending legislation, targets taxes like the 'Pillar Two' corporate tax. A fair treatment agreement from the European Union and other countries could negate the necessity of Section 899, Smith mentioned in an interview.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett echoed these sentiments, highlighting Section 899 as a counteraction against global taxes affecting major tech firms. The Senate's decision on the measure requires adherence to budget rules, while the provision's impact on U.S. investments remains a concern on Wall Street.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025