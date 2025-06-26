Left Menu

Clash and Ceasefire: The Tumultuous Tale of US-Iran Relations

The complex saga of US-Iran relations sees a new chapter. A recent shift in tone followed US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran's retaliatory actions. This turbulent history, steeped in past grievances and tensions, explores major events shaping these ties, including Operation Ajax and the Iran hostage crisis.

Updated: 26-06-2025 01:46 IST
  • United States

In the storied history of US-Iran relations, a new chapter unfolds with a change in diplomatic tone. Earlier this week, the US conducted airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, prompting a measured retaliatory military response from Iran.

Despite the intense exchanges, a tentative ceasefire emerged, brokered by President Donald Trump amid tensions in Israel-Iran relations. Trump's call for 'God bless Iran,' though fleeting, marked a departure from the historically hostile rhetoric, igniting questions about the future of these turbulent ties.

This complex relationship, entangled in a series of historical grievances, spans events such as the 1953 CIA-backed coup in Iran and the infamous 1979 Iran hostage crisis, shaping decades of enmity and geopolitical intrigue.

