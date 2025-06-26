State Department's Looming Layoffs: Legal Battles and Diplomatic Concerns

The American Foreign Service Association called on the State Department to pause its planned layoffs, expected to impact around 2,000 employees. The association cited a federal court's decision that prevents mass firings, adding to the complexity of the department's controversial reorganization efforts.

The reorganization plan, initially set for completion by July 1, aims to cut thousands of jobs within the diplomatic corps, citing financial efficiency and alignment with presidential priorities. However, litigation has delayed the issuance of layoff notices, slated to start as early as this week, with the situation precariously hinging on impending judiciary decisions.

As legal battles unfold, the potential cuts remain a contentious subject amid growing international challenges. AFSA's President Tom Yazdgerdi asserts that without Supreme Court intervention, the department is prohibited from proceeding with its workforce reductions, impacting both U.S.-based civil and foreign service officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)