EU Sanctions on Russia: Navigating Diplomatic Challenges

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof remains optimistic about implementing the 18th sanctions package against Russia, despite resistance from Slovakia and Hungary. Slovakia requires assurance over gas supplies post-2027, influencing its stance on the sanctions, as EU leaders convene in Brussels to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:23 IST
The Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the adoption of the 18th sanctions package against Russia, even as Slovakia and Hungary voiced opposition. Speaking prior to an EU leaders' meeting in Brussels, Schoof emphasized the importance of collective European action.

Slovakia, however, has expressed reservations over its support for the new package, citing concerns about its gas supply security after 2027. These energy-related apprehensions have prompted Slovakia to call for postponing the sanctions vote until a resolution is reached.

This development places EU leaders at a decision-making crossroads, as the bloc seeks to balance economic sanctions with the individual interests of member nations, reflecting the complexities of geopolitical and energy dependencies.

