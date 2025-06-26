Border Tensions: Thai-Cambodian Conflict Intensifies

Thailand's prime minister and former Cambodian premier visited their disputed border areas on Thursday amidst growing hostilities between the nations. The unrest follows last month's armed encounter, which resulted in a Cambodian soldier's death. The event has escalated into military and economic standoffs between these Southeast Asian neighbors.

Both countries have ramped up measures, leading to troop deployments and trade barriers. Cambodian Prime Minister Paetongtarn's predicament is compounded by domestic economic and political pressures, as she manages coalition tensions and protests. Border control policies have affected traders and travelers, prompting her Thursday visit to assess impacts.

Meanwhile, Cambodia faces international scrutiny over alleged cybercrime networks within its territory, further straining regional relations. With Thai political stability at stake, opposition group Bhumjaithai has initiated a no-confidence motion, propelled by a controversial leaked call. Anti-government demonstrations are imminent, demanding leadership changes.

