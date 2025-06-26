Left Menu

Nepal's PM Oli Strengthens Ties on Historic Visit to Spain

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli embarks on a landmark six-day visit to Spain for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development. The visit aims to bolster bilateral relations with Spain. Oli will also engage with Spanish leaders and business communities to broaden cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to begin a significant six-day official visit to Spain on Saturday, where he will attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, according to sources from the foreign ministry.

During his stay, PM Oli plans to engage in bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the bilateral relationship between Nepal and Spain, aiming to broaden cooperation across various sectors.

The visit symbolizes deepening ties since diplomatic relations began in 1968, with Oli also set to interact with the local Nepali community and the Spanish business sector. This visit follows former President Bidya Devi Bhandari's 2021 trip, which also focused on climate change and tourism cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

