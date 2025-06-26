Left Menu

Britain Overhauls Statistics Office Leadership Amid Data Crisis

Britain plans to divide the top role at its statistics office to enhance management following criticism for economic data inaccuracies. The Office for National Statistics faced scrutiny from the Bank of England over flawed employment data. A governmental review will propose a new senior role to address these challenges.

In a strategic move to enhance accountability and efficiency, Britain is poised to bifurcate the leadership of its premier statistics agency, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), following critiques of flawed economic data. The organization has faced significant scrutiny from the Bank of England over inaccuracies in its employment statistics.

The upcoming governmental review is expected to propose a temporary division of the national statistician's role, introducing a senior civil servant to manage operational improvements. This restructuring aims to streamline ONS operations and restore confidence, especially in light of data handling issues affecting policymaking.

Amid a backdrop of tight budgets and survey response challenges, the ONS has focused on economic and population data while enlisting a Bank of England official to spearhead data accuracy improvements. Emma Rourke is presently acting head statistician following Ian Diamond's resignation in May.

