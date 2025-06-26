Left Menu

Vijayendra Confident Amidst Leadership Speculations in Karnataka BJP

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra maintains confidence in his role amidst leadership change speculations. He highlights his effective tenure and dismisses rumors regarding senior leaders or internal dissent. Vijayendra criticizes the state government's neglect of issues affecting the public, emphasizing farmer distress and political corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:38 IST
BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra voiced confidence in his leadership as the party contemplates appointing new office-bearers. While speculation surrounds potential changes within Karnataka's BJP unit, Vijayendra emphasized his effective one-and-a-half-year tenure and expressed that his work has garnered recognition from party affiliates.

During a recent press briefing, Vijayendra clarified that his visit to Delhi was personal and unrelated to party matters. He dismissed rumors of significant developments, asserting that senior leaders, including himself, had individual reasons for traveling to the national capital.

Addressing allegations of internal discord, Vijayendra noted the expulsion of discontented members, while acknowledging minor persisting differences. He criticized the state government's approach to public issues, highlighting farmers' challenges amid allegations of corruption within the government, questioning the effectiveness of its current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

