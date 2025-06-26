Maharashtra Congress Condemns BJP's Disdain for Farmers and Democratic Principles
Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress President, criticized BJP leader Babanrao Lonikar for his derogatory comments regarding critics of the government. Sapkal condemned the portrayal of farmers as dependent on BJP schemes and accused the government of ignoring citizens' interests in favor of corporations. He called for public apology or consequences.
In a vehement rebuke of BJP leadership, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal lambasted Babanrao Lonikar's public statements, branding them as the 'height of perversion' of the ruling party's attitude.
At a 'Har Ghar Solar' scheme event in Jalna district, Lonikar claimed government critics owe their well-being to BJP schemes. Sapkal refuted, asserting that such programs are sustained by public funds and not benevolence from Narendra Modi.
Sapkal questioned the priorities reflected in the construction of the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, suggesting it's engineered to benefit selected industrialists while neglecting farmers and ordinary citizens' welfare.
