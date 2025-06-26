Political Tensions Rise as South African President Fires Deputy Trade Minister

In a move intensifying political dynamics, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Andrew Whitfield, a senior member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), from his role as deputy trade minister. This decision has further strained Ramaphosa's relationship with the DA, the primary partner in the ruling coalition.

The discord stems from allegations that Whitfield traveled to the United States without obtaining permission from Ramaphosa, although Whitfield claims he sought approval but received no reply. DA leader John Steenhuisen criticized the move, labeling it a 'political assault' on the DA and suggesting that Ramaphosa should instead target ANC members involved in corruption scandals.

Despite the heated political environment, analysts believe the coalition will endure. Earlier fears of the DA exiting the coalition, which led to financial market upheaval, did not materialize after Whitfield's removal. The DA plans to support key budget legislation, indicating stabilization within the coalition ranks.

